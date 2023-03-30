Crawley MP welcomes new Immediate Justice programme in Sussex to tackle anti-social behaviour

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the announcement that the Government is launching the Immediate Justice programme in Sussex, as part of the new Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan to make sure perpetrators face swift and visible justice.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Under new plans announced by the Government, perpetrators of anti-social behaviour will face swift and visible justice through the Immediate Justice programme in Sussex.

• Dangerous Nitrous Oxide will be banned under the Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan and the Police will be equipped with more powers to test criminal offenders for a range of drugs on arrest.• The Government is giving police and local councils new tools to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour, levelling up and restoring pride in local communities.

Henry said: “Anti-social behaviour is unacceptable. It prevents people from spending time in their local area, makes women and girls feel unsafe, and erodes a sense of community. Tackling this crime is key to levelling up and restoring pride in local communities.

“This is why I welcome the Government’s plan to introduce Immediate Justice into Sussex, cracking down on offenders with swifter and more visible justice.

“This is central to our efforts to level up opportunity and grow the economy – it’s impossible for people to realise their talents, businesses to succeed, or communities to flourish, if people don’t feel safe in the place they call home.”

16 areas in England and Wales, including Sussex, will be funded to support either new ‘hotspot’ police and enforcement patrols in areas with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour, or trial a new ‘Immediate Justice’ scheme to deliver swift and visible punishments. Both schemes will be rolled out across England and Wales from 2024.

Offenders committing anti-social behaviour will be made to repair the damage they inflicted on victims and communities, with an ambition for them to start work as soon as 48 hours after their offence.

Under the new Action Plan, offenders will be made to wear high-vis vests or jumpsuits to pick up litter, remove graffiti and wash police cars as punishment. Victims of anti-social behaviour from the local community will be given a say in offenders’ punishments to ensure justice is visible and fits the crime.

Stronger punishments will also be handed out to those who graffiti, litter or fly tip, with increased fines of up to £500 and £1,000.

The Government announced that Nitrous oxide or ‘laughing gas’ will be banned to send a clear message to gangs that hang around high streets and children’s parks and litter them with empty canisters that they will not get away with this behaviour.

Police will also be given new powers to crack down on illegal drug use with expanded powers for drug testing on arrest, so more suspected criminals can be tested.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “Anti-social behaviour undermines the basic right of people to feel safe in the place they call home.

“The public have rightly had enough – which is why I am determined to restore people’s confidence that those responsible will be quickly and visibly punished.