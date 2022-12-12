Crawley MP welcomes £500 million in funding to help schools and colleges with energy costs

Henry Smith MP has welcomed extra funding from the Government, which will provide a share of £500 million for energy efficiency upgrades for schools and colleges in Crawley.

The extra funding will help schools and colleges save on their energy bills during the winter months and manage energy consumption, after Putin’s war in Ukraine has driven up energy prices worldwide.

The extra funding from the Government will not only help schools and colleges save money, it will also make them more energy efficient during the cold period and increase winter resilience for future years.

• The Government is providing a share of £500 million for energy efficiency upgrades for schools and colleges in Crawley, helping them to save on their bills.• The extra funding will support small scale energy improvements including installing better heating controls, insulation to reduce heat loss from pipes, or switching to energy efficient lighting.• On average a primary school will receive approximately £16,000, a secondary school will receive around £42,000, and further education college groups will benefit from £290,000.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Henry said: “Schools and colleges are facing rising energy bills during the winter months, after Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine has driven up energy prices worldwide.

“This is why I welcome Government providing a share of some £500 million for energy efficiency upgrades for schools and colleges in Crawley, helping them to save on their bills by installing better heating controls, insulation to reduce heat loss from pipes, or switching to energy efficient lighting.

“On top of the Energy Relief scheme, this extra funding will continue supporting schools and colleges by reducing how much they need to spend on their energy and giving them greater certainty over their budgets.”

On average, a primary school will receive approximately £16,000, a secondary school will receive around £42,000, and further education college groups will benefit from approximately £290,000.

State schools and colleges will be supported with installing better heating controls, insulation to reduce heat loss from pipes, or switching to energy efficient lighting. The funding will be available in the coming weeks, helping to accelerate work ahead of the colder months; schools and colleges will be able to decide what energy upgrades to prioritise.

The Government’s Energy Relief will also continue supporting schools and colleges this winter, reducing how much they need to spend on their energy and giving them greater certainty over their budgets.

This extra funding comes on top of £1.8 billion of capital investment already committed this year by the Government for improving the condition of school buildings.

The Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan, said : “Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine is driving up energy prices worldwide, so it is important to look at the things we can do to make classrooms more energy efficient and resilient to price fluctuations.

“We’re putting this cash in the hands of school and college leaders quickly, so they can decide what work is needed and so that our brilliant teachers can focus on teaching in a warm and safe environment.