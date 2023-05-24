Crawley park tennis courts reopen after renovation

Nine park tennis courts in Crawley have been officially reopened after a £270,000 renovation, funded by the UK Government, LTA Tennis Foundation and Crawley Borough Council.

Tennis open day attendees

Tennis courts in West Green Park, which are among those to have benefited from this investment, hosted a ceremony attended by 200 players along with representatives from Crawley Borough Council and the LTA. There was an opportunity for people from the local community to pick up a racket and get on court for a range of tennis sessions.

Through the Parks Tennis Project, the LTA is delivering the biggest ever investment in parks tennis facilities across Britain, which has been used to transform 9 courts across the local area, providing a significant boost to sporting facilities.

The courts – in Maidenbower, Southgate and West Green parks – have undergone extensive work to ensure viability for years to come, including resurfacing, repainting, new fencing, nets and gate systems. This nationwide programme of investment is seeing thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country, providing vital opportunities for children and adults to get active.

Councillor Chris Mullins (third from right) with representatives from Crawley Borough Council, the LTA and Serious About Community Tennis

UK charity Tennis For Free is supporting the council’s coaching provider, Serious About Community Tennis to run free tennis sessions, with equipment provided, on park courts at Maidenbower Park, and will continue to deliver across Crawley after courts reopen. For more information visit tennisforfree.com

The new courts will host Local Tennis Leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions.

All courts are available to book at lta.org.uk/play New booking systems and gate access technology means it is now easier to get on court by booking in advance to guarantee availability. Small fees will ensure that the courts are maintained at their new high standard for years to come. The LTA, Tennis for Free, Crawley Borough Council and Serious About Community Tennis, will work together to ensure free tennis sessions are available on the courts providing regular opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and play.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “Summer has just about arrived and there’s nothing better than getting out into the great outdoors, enjoying some exercise and playing sport.

“We are really proud of our newly refurbished tennis courts and know that they will provide the setting for many hours of fun and enjoyment.”

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Crawley officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

An annual household season ticket covering all courts will usually cost Crawley residents £45 per annum per household (up to five people) or £7.50 per hour on a pay and play basis. An additional fee of £2 for members or £4 for non-members will be payable for the use of floodlights at West Green Park.