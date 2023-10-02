Police officers were called after a car overturned on a roundabout in Crawley.

Photos taken on the A23 roundabout – outside Crawley Town’s Broadfield Stadium – showed a car had collided with a lamppost and flipped over.

The incident was reported around 9.15pm on Sunday (September 2).

Sussex Police officers were pictured at the scene in the aftermath of the incident but the force is yet to reveal any details about what happened.

This story will be updated with more information, as and when it become available.

