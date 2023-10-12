Crawley primary school receives music award.
The Music Mark certification is given to schools who offer high quality music education for all pupils. Schools need to demonstrate their commitment to ensuring that all pupils are able to access a range of instrumental lessons both within the school's music curriculum and also through external tutoring as well as opportunities for pupils to engage in high quality musical enrichment .
Music Leader at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Rosemary Robinson, says: "Music and the Arts are recognised as more than just learning experiences for our pupils, they are celebrated and give our pupils a voice for self expression."
As well as high quality music lessons for all pupils, the school has a choir which performs in the local community , it is also part of an intergenerational project to share music created in school with a local care home and offers tuition in a range of instruments as well as in music composition.
The school regularly invites visiting musicians to perform for pupils and gives pupils the opportunity to take part in music enrichment experiences out of school.