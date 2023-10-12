BREAKING
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead

Crawley primary school receives music award.

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School in Crawley has once again been recognised for providing high quality music provision for all pupils.
By Rosemary RobinsonContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Music Mark certification is given to schools who offer high quality music education for all pupils. Schools need to demonstrate their commitment to ensuring that all pupils are able to access a range of instrumental lessons both within the school's music curriculum and also through external tutoring as well as opportunities for pupils to engage in high quality musical enrichment .

Music Leader at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Rosemary Robinson, says: "Music and the Arts are recognised as more than just learning experiences for our pupils, they are celebrated and give our pupils a voice for self expression."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as high quality music lessons for all pupils, the school has a choir which performs in the local community , it is also part of an intergenerational project to share music created in school with a local care home and offers tuition in a range of instruments as well as in music composition.

The school regularly invites visiting musicians to perform for pupils and gives pupils the opportunity to take part in music enrichment experiences out of school.

Related topics:Schools