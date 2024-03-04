Crawley supports call for funding to vulnerable families to continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The government has provided £2.5 billion across the UK but could close the funding stream at the end of March with no indication that it will continue in any form.

This year, £250,000 has been handed to Crawley Borough Council with half of it used on support with food costs (including funding for the Easter Team and FreeShop Crawley), £75,000 for help with fuel costs and £50,000 supporting homelessness services.

More than 160 council leaders have backed the petition to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to continue the HSF for at least another year.

Councillor Michael Jones

Councillor Michael Jones said: “My colleagues and I at the Local Government Association are deeply concerned that the government could close the Household Support Fund.

“We have been greatly helped in our work to support vulnerable people and families through a difficult time but we are worried that the loss of the HSF will create greater levels of hardship than were seen before.

“I hope we will have some bearing on the Chancellor’s decision-making when he comes to making his budget.”

The LGA’s letter urges continuation of the HSF to meet the immediate demands of welfare provided by councils and local charities while they also try to gear-up services to preventing household hardship before it reaches a critical level.