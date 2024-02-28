BREAKING

Crawley town centre maps updated

Seventeen maps in the town centre have been updated to include the businesses, services and retailers that have moved into Crawley since 2018.The installation of the new maps and artwork on the existing totem signage represents the ever-changing landscape of the town centre.
By Allan HamblyContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
The updates can be found at:

· The Broadway

· The Boulevard

New High Street mapNew High Street map
New High Street map
· Crawley Library

· Crawley Train Station

· Friary Way

· Historic High Street x3

Updated town centre mapUpdated town centre map
Updated town centre map

· Memorial Gardens x5

· The Pavement

· Queens Square x2

· Queensway

The totems form part of the Town Centre Signage and Wayfinding Strategy, which includes a number of fingerpost signs and a heritage sign located in the Historic High Street.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “The signs were created so we would be able to update the map artwork easily.

“The updates that have now been installed will help residents and visitors find their way around the town centre, increase the visibility of key town centre areas and improve connectivity to out of town attractions for both visitors and residents.”