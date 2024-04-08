Crawley Town Community Foundation Soccer Schools return for Easter!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our extremely popular soccer schools returned for Easter, and they proved very popular with our players.

Led by FA qualified coaches our courses are open for ages five to 12, regardless of footballing ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are based at the Broadfield stadium, the home of Crawley Town FC, so it is the perfect opportunity to see the stadium and maybe meet one or two first team players – subject to schedules.

Participants with players

Last week, our players were lucky enough to meet a selection of the squad, including Jeremy Kelly, Danilo Orsi and Lawrence Maguire.

Not only did their idols sign shirts and have photos, but they also joined in with the session and have a kick around with the participants to make their days.

The foundation would like to say a huge thank you to the players from Crawley Town FC for giving up their time to come along and meet our soccer school players – they had a blast!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the rest of the week, participants get the opportunity to learn new skills, make new friends and play fun games with the potential of getting ‘player of the day’ selected by our coaches.

To top it all off, all our children are awarded a certificate and water bottle at the end of the week with a lucky few also being awarded trophies for Player of the Week, Most Improved and Sportsperson of the Week.

Does this sound like fun to you?

We’ve got good news; our soccer schools are now available to book for May half-term and the summer holidays!

Spaces are selling fast so ensure you secure your place today to avoid disappointment.