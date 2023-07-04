Crawley's Create Building gets its first tenant

The Create Building has its first commercial tenant.A company has signed a lease for half of the sixth floor and will move into the building, on The Boulevard in Crawley town centre, in October 2023.

The Create Building foyer

The Create Building is a nine-storey building with 5.5 floors of Grade A commercial office space. It’s owned by Crawley Borough Council and rental income will help maintain services in the future.

The council is unable to name the company at the moment.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that we have our first tenant moving into The Create Building

The Create Building from the air

“Lease agreements like this one will secure the council’s finances through our ability to generate new revenue from commercial office tenants.

Adam Godfrey, Senior Partner of SHW and in the letting team for The Create Building, said: “We are delighted to welcome this tenant to The Create Building only a few months after practical completion.

“The quality of the office space and finishes together with the central location all helped in attracting them.

“We are encouraged by other ongoing discussions and hope it will not be too long before further lettings can be announced.”

