Crawley's Cultural Quarter pop-up programme begins

An art exhibition and immersive theatre performance will be the first events of the town centre Cultural Quarter pop-up programme.

The programme will support local artists and aims to increase footfall, test out and unlock new spaces including vacant and underused locations and deliver activities for a vibrant town centre, helping new business growth in the cultural and creative industries.

These pop-up events will be used to steer the development of feasibility studies and delivery plans, which will culminate in a Cultural Quarter Masterplan for the town centre by March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first event is The Manufactured Body Exhibition, the first formal exhibition of Ifield-based artist Alison Dollery. It will be held in the Ancient Priors building (formerly Ask) in the High Street from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March, in conjunction with WORDfest Crawley.

The provocative, visceral and discursive Manufactured Body Project concerns the artist's lived experience of extreme weight loss. The themes address current topics on body image, disorders, objectification, posthumanism, alienation and transformation of our 21st century bodies. Alison will be present on-site to discuss the research, involving participation from the audience.

Entry is free. Tickets can be booked by visiting eventbrite.co.uk and searching for ‘Manufactured Body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second event sees Half Time Orange return with its immersive theatre performance of A Night’s Watch – Tales of Crawley. It takes place in the Ancient Priors building in the High Street on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 March at 4.30pm, 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 8pm, in conjunction with WORDfest Crawley.

A Night’s Watch – Tales of Crawley is a trip through time and a chance to experience Crawley through the ages. Led by the ghost of an old nightwatchman, meet characters from Crawley’s past and hear their stories as you journey through the High Street’s oldest buildings.

Half-Time Orange – recently appointed an Associate Artist of The Hawth – is a brand-new theatre company dedicated to producing innovative and exciting work bringing local communities and their histories to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free. Tickets can be booked by visiting eventbrite.co.uk And searching for ‘Tales of Crawley’.

These events follow the recent appointment of Paul Ackerley as Producer of the pop-up programme.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “These two events will make an exciting start to the Cultural Quarter pop-up programme and they make fantastic use of an empty town centre unit on our historic High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to seeing the programme grow.”