Crawley's Manor Royal BID launches pioneering 'Move It' initiative

The Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) proudly announces the successful launch of its ground-breaking initiative, "Move It," designed to transform transportation habits within the Manor Royal Business District. This innovative programme encourages sustainable and healthy commuting options for the district's workforce, addressing the critical challenges of transport, parking, and congestion by offering benefits, incentives and advice for the people and businesses of Manor Royal.

Part of the Crawley Growth Programme, the "Move It" initiative is free for all participating Manor Royal companies and their employees. Attendees of the launch event were introduced to the programme's objectives and the extensive benefits it offers over the next two years, including access to a comprehensive range of resources, incentives, and support to facilitate the transition to eco-friendly commuting.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet project partners and to discover how they can help to shape the programme according to their specific needs and challenges.

Through the “Move It” initiative, Manor Royal companies and staff will be able to take advantage of discounted public transport fares, personalised travel advice, and incentives such as free staff roadshows.

Move It launch

"Move It" aims to revolutionise workplace travel by promoting active and sustainable commuting behaviours among Manor Royal businesses and their staff. The initiative is set to reduce single-occupancy car journeys, invest in improved transport infrastructure, and deliver innovative solutions to decrease carbon emissions, ease traffic congestion, and enhance air quality. Additionally, it aims to alleviate travel-related frustrations help to cut costs.

Partners of “Move It” include West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Manor Royal BID, Coast 2 Capital Local Enterprise Partnership , Gatwick Airport, easit and Metrobus.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director, Manor Royal BID, said: “Through the Crawley Growth Programme a lot has already been invested in the transport infrastructure of Manor Royal. The Move It initiative is all about encouraging and supporting companies to take advantage of that in support of their staff and their wider net zero ambitions.”

Cllr Paul Marshall, Leader, West Sussex County Council said: “Together we hope that Move It and our schemes will promote sustainable transport options leading to reduced carbon emissions and make travelling actively an easier, safer and more appealing option.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, commented: “We’re delighted to see the Move It initiative being delivered through the Crawley Growth Programme. We hope it helps to encourage businesses and employees to consider more sustainable forms of transport for their journeys to and from work.”

Manor Royal BID is inviting all businesses and employees within the district to join the "Move It" initiative and contribute to reducing Manor Royal’s collective carbon footprint while promoting a healthier lifestyle. Together creating a more sustainable and vibrant business district for everyone.