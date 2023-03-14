Crawley's St Catherine’s Hospice launches new trek to Petra

St Catherine’s Hospice is calling on intrepid members of the local community to sign up for its exciting new oversees trek to Petra, one of the seven new wonders of the world, taking place in November 2024.

Trek to Petra with St Catherine's Hospice

The event will see St Catherine’s take a team of 28 adventurers to Jordan for the eight-day challenge, incorporating a 40-mile trek to reach the famous archaeological site of Petra.

Taking place from 9-16 November 2024, the route was voted one of the world's best hikes by the National Geographic. The trek will cover up to 10 miles a day, over five consecutive days. The route will go through stony desert landscapes and across mountainous rocky terrain, rewarding trekkers with stunning views of some of Jordan's most spectacular natural scenery.

No previous trekking experience is required, although participants must ensure they have a good level of fitness and training is strongly encouraged to prepare for the trip.

With only 28 places available, St Catherine’s is urging anyone interested to book their place to avoid disappointment. The registration fee is £350 with different sponsorship and payment packages available.

St Catherine’s will be hosting an informal information evening for anyone interested in finding out more, on Thursday 20 April, 7-9pm, at Crawley Town Football Club.

Guests will have the chance to meet Different Travel, St Catherine’s official trek partner, as well as speaking to friendly members of the charity’s fundraising team who will be on hand to answer any questions about the challenge.

Emma Butler, Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “We are so excited to be launching our new oversees trek. We can’t wait to sign up 28 individuals looking for a challenge in 2024. There is plenty of time to train for this adventure and every pound raised will be helping St Catherine’s to fund our vital palliative and end of life care in the community. We would love to invite anyone interested to attend our information evening and meet our friendly team to find out more!”

St Catherine’s cares for around 2,000 people every year living with a terminal illness, in its hospice in Crawley, in their own homes or in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.

To find out more, express your interest in attending the information evening, or register for the Petra Trek, visit St Catherine’s website: stch.org.uk/support-us/events-calendar/trek-to-petra/