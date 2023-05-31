Crawley's St Catherine's Hospice receives cash boost from Haywards Heath's Yorkshire Building Society

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has donated £1,500 to a Crawley based charity as part of its support for charities across the UK. St Catherine’s Hospice received the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by one of the Society’s customers for financial support.

Submitted article

St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey. Every year, the hospice cares for around 2,000 people living with a terminal illness at its hospice in Crawley, in their own homes or in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.

As well as providing expert medical care, St Catherine’s also provides emotional and practical support through its dedicated Wellbeing Team, which provides a range of services including counselling, welfare advice, bereavement support and spiritual care.

The £1,500 donation to St Catherine’s Hospice will be used to fund 25 boxes of subcutaneous cannulas, a vital piece of equipment that the hospice relies on to deliver a variety of medications to patients, including anti sickness drugs. Subcutaneous cannulas are less invasive than direct to vein cannulas, which has a number of benefits. They are more comfortable for patients, maintaining their dignity and comfort levels, and reducing stress.

Jody Harman, manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Haywards Heath, said: “We are proud to be able to support St Catherine’s Hospice in our community in West Sussex with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support end of life care for these patients and their families is providing a real benefit to their lives.”

Laura Kelly, Head of Partnerships at St Catherine’s said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation that will help the people we care for to stay comfortable in their last days. This vital equipment will help us to provide medication and help keep patients hydrated when they have lost the ability to swallow, to enable them to make the most of the time they have left with their loved ones.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.In 2020, the Charitable Foundation donated £419,915 to 359 registered charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme and to see an interactive map of recent Charitable Foundation donations visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation