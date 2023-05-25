Crawley’s Worth Park featured on top university's website

Conservation work at a park managed by Crawley Borough Council is currently featured on the prestigious Oxford University website.

Worth Park which is managed by Crawley Borough Council.

Worth Park, renowned for its biodiversity, rare plants and award-winning trees, has a page on the Jewish Country Houses section due to its connections with the Montefiore and Rothschild families.

On the university website, park head gardener Steve Peters writes about the park’s rich history and the on-going work to maintain it for future generations to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, who has been the park’s head gardener for the past four years, writes: “These gardens do have a history and now they also have a future that complements this heritage rather than detracts from it through a programme of environmentally-beneficial developments.

“The park has become a rich tapestry of history and ecological correctness for all to enjoy today and tomorrow.”

Crawley Borough Council Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “It is not every day that you are given a platform on the website of such a distinguished academic institution as Oxford University and we are delighted that Worth Park is featured in this way.

"Our gardeners work extremely hard to look after our parks and gardens and it is really satisfying that they are being recognised in this way.”To read the article go to jch.history.ox.ac.uk/article/building-montefiore-legacy-gardens-worth-park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently a document, Worth Park conservation report 2023/24 - Conserving and increasing biodiversity at Worth Park, has become a worldwide template for green spaces celebrating Keep Britain Tidy’s prestigious Green Flag awards.