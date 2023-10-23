Create memories with Sussex Past this October Half Term

October Half Term full of history, wonder, and excitement at Sussex Past heritage sites! Whether you’re looking for a time-travelling adventure with the kids or a spooky evening out for adults, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a snapshot of what’s in store:

Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, near Chichester

Roman Army Week: 23rd – 27th October, 10am – 4pm

March back in time to Fishbourne Roman Palace, near Chichester, and step into the sandals of a Roman recruit. Young soldiers-in-the-making can join the Roman Army, navigate through challenges, and upon completion, be rewarded with a golden replica Denarius. It’s not only an educational experience but a thrilling one too! The activities are just £1 per child in addition to the general admission.

Same Sky lanterns

Lewes Castle & Museum

Journeying through the Black Death with Wilfred: 24th & 26th October

Step into the dramatic world of storytelling at Lewes Castle as you journey through the Black Death with Wilfred. Dive deep into this significant historical event in an engaging and immersive manner. The storytelling sessions are free with castle admission.

Michelham Priory House & Gardens, near Hailsham

Marlipins Marvellous Mummy Lanterns

Historic Halloween Fun: 24th – 26th October, 11am – 3pm

Every day is a new adventure at Michelham Priory this October Half Term:

Tuesday: Join the WW2 Home Guard and dive deep into the life of wartime Britain.

Wednesday: Step back into the Victorian times and learn all about domestic life from a Victorian housewife.

Thursday: Brace yourself to meet a fierce Celtic Warrior.

Little ones can also get their hands busy with various arts and crafts activities. From making a cute pom-pom spider to crafting a protective clay amulet, the fun is endless. These activities are free, though donations are always appreciated.

Roman Army Week at Fishbourne Roman Palace

Haunting Tales & Craft Ales: Friday 27th October, 6pm – 8pm

For the adults in the crowd, a chilling evening awaits. Indulge in a beer and burger at Michelham Priory, and then prepare for spine-tingling tales as you take a ghost story stroll around one of the most haunted buildings in Sussex. Your guide for the night? The Paranormal Intelligence Gathering Service (P.I.G.S). Book your spot for £42 per person.

Magical Light: Friday 27th and Saturday 28th October

Get creative making a mesmerising lantern in this fun, family-friendly workshop presented by the award-winning community-arts organisation, Same Sky. Participants can also embark on a light sculpture walk and follow an engaging activity trail around the site. Dive into this enchanting experience for just £15 per person.

Marlipins Museum, Shoreham-by-Sea

Marlipins’ Marvellous Mummy Lanterns – Saturday 27th October, 11.30am to 2.30pm

Add to the Halloween spirit by crafting your own eerie mummy lantern. Best of all, it’s free and yours to take home!