Creator of Rock Choir Caroline Redman Lusher visits Worthing on her UK tour

Members of West Sussex’s Rock Choirs were excited to have a very special visitor on Wednesday to their choir session at St Oscar Romero Catholic School when creator and creative director, Caroline Redman Lusher, stopped by to see them as part of her tour visiting Rock Choir choirs around the UK.

Rock Choir Leader Rachel Button (L), Creator of Rock Choir Caroline Redman Lusher (C) and Rock Choir Leader Emma Steele (R)

Caroline is currently on a national tour and this was her 55th stop, on a thank you tour that’s nearly taken two years so far. Rock Choir is the largest contemporary choir in the world with 33,000 Members. They were the first original contemporary choir in the UK. Caroline is an award winning singer and entrepreneur, known as the pioneer of the contemporary choir movement.

Caroline is well known and loved by the Rock Choir members and it’s always an exciting time when she visits any choir. Caroline created the very special magic formula that is Rock Choir (singing, friendship, kindness, joy). Caroline’s Rock Choir has helped thousands of people improve their health and wellbeing, their confidence and self-esteem through the power of singing. Members find joy, happiness, friends and a community for themselves and they leave their sessions on a natural high.

120 Rock Choir Members from Chichester, Billingshurst, Horsham, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Worthing came together on Wednesday 24th May 24 to welcome Caroline along with their Leaders Emma Steele and Rachel Button for a joyous evening of singing and chat with their much loved founder. Caroline also taught them an exclusive preview of an upcoming song in the Rock Choir repertoire - Stevie Wonder’s ‘For Once in My Life’

Caroline Redman Lusher said: “It was an honour to spend time in Worthing and meet our Rockies in person, so I could thank them for all for their support and loyalty to me, my team and to Rock Choir throughout the long pandemic. I feel hugely connected to them all and it was a delight to see them back in the room singing, chatting and laughing together again; the choir was full of joy and positivity! My visit also gave me the opportunity to listen to their beautiful singing, witness their passion for Rock Choir and hear about their important and supportive friendships they have made through their weekly rehearsals in the choir.

“I was also told some highly emotional and heartfelt stories whilst I was with them. Members told me how Rock Choir had saved their lives, or given them the friendship and support when they needed it the most. It makes me incredibly proud of each and every one of them and also of talented Rock Choir Leaders Rachel Button and Emma Steele, who work so hard to not only teach the Rock Choir song repertoire but to go above and beyond to nurture and support the members who take part.”

Rock Choir are always keen to welcome new members. There are no auditions and no requirement to read music! Just go to www.rockchoir.com to sign up for a free taster session.

