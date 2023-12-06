Crew Clothing to open first Eastbourne store

Premium British lifestyle brand, Crew Clothing, is pleased to announce the opening of its first prime retail space in Eastbourne, with doors opening on the 7th of December. Nestled within the town’s vibrant The Beacon shopping centre, the new 985sqft space will create 7 new jobs in the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of the festive period, shoppers will be invited to explore the brand’s very latest collections which include partywear, winter style essentials and gifts for all. Crew’s committed team of staff will be on hand to welcome shoppers with an array of celebratory offers, including an exclusive gift with purchases over £75.00. In addition, customers who shop in store from the opening on date 7th of December through to 7th of January will automatically be entered into a raffle to win x2 tickets to the 2024 Rothesay International tennis tournament (T&C apply).

The new Eastbourne store opens its doors on Crew Clothing’s 30th anniversary, following years of presence at Rothesay International Tennis Tournament. The brand has been official merchandise partner at the tournament since 2019. The Arndale location provides an exciting addition to Crew’s extensive high street portfolio; strengthening its connection to the south of England and its affiliation with British sport. Alongside the LTA, Crew stands proudly beside partners including Williams Racing, Henley Royal Regatta, the Professional Cricketers Association, the Legends Tour and Exeter Chiefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew Clothing’s Head of Marketing, Naomi Parry commented: “With our strong coastal heritage and ongoing partnership with the LTA, the opening of a permanent Eastbourne store is an exciting addition to the Crew portfolio. We have a number of enticing celebratory offers available and look forward to welcoming new and existing customers through our doors this Thursday.”

Crew Clothing AW23 Collection

Crew Clothing's journey began in the back of a windsurfing shop in Salcombe, 1993. Today, the essence of the British coast is not just an integral part of the brand; it's woven into every stitch. Champions of classic British style, Crew has become synonymous with elevated everyday wear for men, women and children. Their signature pieces include heritage rugby shirts, smart tailoring and the perennial classic, Breton stripe.