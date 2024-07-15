Crews attend fire in West Sussex town after BBQ ‘got out of control’ and blaze spread to garden shed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Sussex fire fighters attended a blaze in Midhurst late last night (Sunday, July 14).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 11.37pm: “We are at the scene of a fire in Heatherwood, Midhurst, after a BBQ got out of control and fire spread to the back of the home and garden shed. @43Midhurst (Midhurst Fire Station), @ChichesterFire and @HantsIOW_fire (Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service) Petersfield on scene.”