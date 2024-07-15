Crews attend fire in West Sussex town after BBQ ‘got out of control’ and blaze spread to garden shed
West Sussex fire fighters attended a blaze in Midhurst late last night (Sunday, July 14).
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 11.37pm: “We are at the scene of a fire in Heatherwood, Midhurst, after a BBQ got out of control and fire spread to the back of the home and garden shed. @43Midhurst (Midhurst Fire Station), @ChichesterFire and @HantsIOW_fire (Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service) Petersfield on scene.”
WSFRS also offered advice on barbecue fire safety at www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/barbecue-fire-safety.
