Cricket: Bede’s celebrates as five alumni land places in The Hundred
The Hundred is a fast-paced cricket competition that features world-class players and massive names from around the world.
Eight city-based teams, created specifically for The Hundred, will compete over five weeks during the summer.
Each team has a men’s and a women’s squad, with the two competitions running alongside each other.
Alan Wells, Director of Cricket at Bede’s says, “We are incredibly proud of Alice, Freya, Ryana, Mary and Luke for their outstanding achievements in cricket.
"Being selected for ‘The Hundred’ is testament to their hard work, skill and passion that all of our current pupils look up to.
"It is fantastic to think we have five alumni in ‘The Hundred’ this year! We cannot wait to see them on the cricket field this summer.”
The fourth year of The Hundred starts on Tuesday, July 23 when Oval Invincibles host Birmingham Phoenix.