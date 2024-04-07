Cricket: Bede’s celebrates as five alumni land places in The Hundred

Bede’s School in Upper Dicker is thrilled to announce that five of its alumni have been selected to participate in cricket’s prestigious tournament, The Hundre’. Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Mary Taylor and Luke Wells, all former pupils of Bede’s, have earned themselves a coveted spot in this renowned event.
The Hundred is a fast-paced cricket competition that features world-class players and massive names from around the world.

Eight city-based teams, created specifically for The Hundred, will compete over five weeks during the summer.

Each team has a men’s and a women’s squad, with the two competitions running alongside each other.

Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp | Submitted pictureAlice Capsey and Freya Kemp | Submitted picture
Alan Wells, Director of Cricket at Bede’s says, “We are incredibly proud of Alice, Freya, Ryana, Mary and Luke for their outstanding achievements in cricket.

"Being selected for ‘The Hundred’ is testament to their hard work, skill and passion that all of our current pupils look up to.

"It is fantastic to think we have five alumni in ‘The Hundred’ this year! We cannot wait to see them on the cricket field this summer.”

The fourth year of The Hundred starts on Tuesday, July 23 when Oval Invincibles host Birmingham Phoenix.