13 arrests made in Wealden District for offences including assault and criminal damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

13 arrests were made in the Wealden District in the past week for offences including assault and criminal damage.

The arrests were made by Sussex Police during a week of patrols and responses to reports called in by the general public.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Another busy week for officers in Wealden last week, making a total of 13 arrests as well as responding to many reports called in by the public.

“We made one arrest for drink-driving in Mayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

13 arrests were made in the Wealden District in the past week for offences including assault and criminal damage.

“There were three separate arrests made for criminal damage in Uckfield, Heathfield and Frant.

“5 arrests were made for assault in Wadhurst, Polegate, Hellingly, Crowborough and Hailsham

“Other offences included burglary and breaking bail conditions.