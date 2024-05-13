13 arrests made in Wealden District for offences including assault and criminal damage
and live on Freeview channel 276
The arrests were made by Sussex Police during a week of patrols and responses to reports called in by the general public.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Another busy week for officers in Wealden last week, making a total of 13 arrests as well as responding to many reports called in by the public.
“We made one arrest for drink-driving in Mayfield.
“There were three separate arrests made for criminal damage in Uckfield, Heathfield and Frant.
“5 arrests were made for assault in Wadhurst, Polegate, Hellingly, Crowborough and Hailsham
“Other offences included burglary and breaking bail conditions.
“We would like to thank the public for their continued support and for contacting us with crucial information. We encourage you to continue reporting through our main channels: 101 in a non emergency and 999 in an emergency.”