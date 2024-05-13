13 arrests made in Wealden District for offences including assault and criminal damage

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 13th May 2024, 17:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
13 arrests were made in the Wealden District in the past week for offences including assault and criminal damage.

The arrests were made by Sussex Police during a week of patrols and responses to reports called in by the general public.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Another busy week for officers in Wealden last week, making a total of 13 arrests as well as responding to many reports called in by the public.

“We made one arrest for drink-driving in Mayfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
13 arrests were made in the Wealden District in the past week for offences including assault and criminal damage.13 arrests were made in the Wealden District in the past week for offences including assault and criminal damage.
13 arrests were made in the Wealden District in the past week for offences including assault and criminal damage.

“There were three separate arrests made for criminal damage in Uckfield, Heathfield and Frant.

“5 arrests were made for assault in Wadhurst, Polegate, Hellingly, Crowborough and Hailsham

“Other offences included burglary and breaking bail conditions.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support and for contacting us with crucial information. We encourage you to continue reporting through our main channels: 101 in a non emergency and 999 in an emergency.”