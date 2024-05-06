Police have also arrested a 17 year-old boy from Crawley on suspicion of assisting an offender after a 15 year old was stabbed late at around 11.20pm on Sunday (May 5) night.

A 15 year-old has been taken to hospital and is in a ‘serious condition’ police confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in Crawley on Sunday night (May 5).

“Emergency services were called to Burdock Close at around 11.20pm to a report of a teenager having been stabbed.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 17-year-old boy from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody at this time.”

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “I understand this is an alarming incident for the wider community, and there will be an increased presence in the Broadfield area while we carry out enquiries and offer reassurance.

“An investigation was launched as soon as this was reported and we were swiftly able to bring two people into custody. That investigation is ongoing, but there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

“We are asking any witnesses or any information or footage to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Langstone.”

