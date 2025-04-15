20 arrests made in Wealden district during week of police patrols
The force added said that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, GBH and criminal damage.
There were a total of 20 arrests made last week in Wealden.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Two drivers were arrested in Hailsham and Uckfield, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
“We arrested an individual for theft of a motor vehicle in Polegate.
“Five individuals were arrested for assault in Polegate, Hellingly, Crowborough and Uckfield.
“Other offences included criminal damage, GBH, and failure to appear at court.
“See or hear something we need to know about? Report to us 24/7 online or by phoning us on 101.
“Always call 999 in an emergency.”