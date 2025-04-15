20 arrests made in Wealden district during week of police patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
20 arrests were made across the Wealden District over the past week, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The force added said that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, GBH and criminal damage.

There were a total of 20 arrests made last week in Wealden.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Two drivers were arrested in Hailsham and Uckfield, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
20 arrests were made across the Wealden District over the past week, Sussex Police have confirmed.20 arrests were made across the Wealden District over the past week, Sussex Police have confirmed.
20 arrests were made across the Wealden District over the past week, Sussex Police have confirmed.

“We arrested an individual for theft of a motor vehicle in Polegate.

“Five individuals were arrested for assault in Polegate, Hellingly, Crowborough and Uckfield.

“Other offences included criminal damage, GBH, and failure to appear at court.

“See or hear something we need to know about? Report to us 24/7 online or by phoning us on 101.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice