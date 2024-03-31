45-year-old man from Worthing arrested on suspicion of theft from shop
A 45-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop yesterday (March 30), a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
“Police were called to Newland Street, Worthing, around 1.15pm on Saturday (30 March) to a report of a suspected shoplifter threatening staff at a supermarket. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle,” they added.
"Officers attended the scene and stopped a vehicle nearby. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, possession of a controlled Class A drug, and eight counts of common assault of an emergency worker. He remains in police custody at this time.”