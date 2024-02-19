A man has appeared in court after people were found in a lorry at an East Sussex port

Anas Al Mustafa, 42, of Heather Crescent, Swansea, appeared in court today, February 19, and was charged with assisting unlawful entry to the UK after seven people were found in a lorry onboard a ferry, according to the BBC.

Six people were taken to hospital after the incident in a major response from emergency services, four of whom are still in hospital, and one is in a critical condition. According to the BBC the court heard that while on the ferry, seven Vietnamese nationals concealed in a van escaped by breaking through a wall.