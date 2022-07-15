Abusive man damages St Leonards cafe

Officers were called to The Breakfast Zone, in London Road, at about 10.40am on Monday, July 11, according to police.
Police said they found that a man had entered the café, become abusive to staff and customers, and then caused about £1,000 worth of damage to the door, crockery and stock.
A man was found a short time later and detained. He has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.
Anyone with any information or footage of the incident is urged to report online, or call 101 quoting serial 412 of 11/07.