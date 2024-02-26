Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a post on Facebook on Saturday evening (February 24), Adur and Worthing Police asked the local community ‘where you would like to see police officers and PCSOs’.

“We do of course already have a good idea where the hotspots are but are always keen to hear from the community about any concerns they have about a particular area,” the social media post read.

The comments left by readers influenced where the officers conducted their patrols on Saturday evening.

Adur and Worthing Police (Stock image / Sussex World)

People were also asked to report incidents by calling 101, or filling out an online form.

Some of the hotpots identified by Adur and Worthing residents were:

– Victoria Park – particularly at night, with calls for park lighting to be installed. In response, a police spokesperson said: “The council are responsible for street lighting but we work closely with them and the more reports about anti-social and drug dealing incidents we receive, only supports the need for additional lighting.”

– Lyons Farm open space: Resident reported finding ‘drug paraphernalia and empty bottles of stolen alcohol’;

– Clifton Road; suspicious behaviour at night and early morning;

– Littlehampton Road and Durrington Lane subject to ‘high revving cars’ and ‘drug-dealing’ reported on Jacob's Ladder railway bridge and Canterbury Road.

– Late-night speeding in residential roads in Broadwater;

– Eggs being thrown at houses in Durrington Lane.

In response to some concerns residents, the police offered reassurance that officers ‘not glossing over issues’.

