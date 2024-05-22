Adur and Worthing Police said its neighbourhood team were out in the community last week ‘raising awareness and giving advice’ on knife crime as part of Op Sceptre.

"Some of our activities include, knife sweeps in all open spaces across Adur and Worthing where a knife was located and seized,” a police spokesperson said.

"Two community pop ups [were held] in Southwick and Worthing Town Centre. This gives members of public the opportunity to come and talk to officers around any concerns they have, collect information on how to report anonymously or other services that can offer support and guidance to those who may be victim of knife crime and exploitation.”

Police said officers supported local secondary schools by providing information to children from years seven to 11. ‘Advice and support’ was given around the dangers of carrying knives and linked offences.

"We did this in partnership with our exploitation worker and a children's safeguarding nurse from the NHS,” the police said.

"Officers patrolled our local areas of concern, to identify any persons at risk of harm. During these patrols two people were searched, one person arrested and another dealt with for a drug offence.”

Officers also supported British Transport Police colleagues to ‘check no-one is using the rail network to bring knives into our area’.

"Our PCSOS have been in to local shops to ensure that staff are adhering to their policies around asking for identification for anyone looking to buy a knife or bladed article,” the police spokesperson said.

"As a result of the information given to members of public as part of the community pop up a machete that had been found in someone's address was handed into officers and safely disposed of.

“Finally, a number of children have been visited at their home address and have been shown our VR headsets to educate them around the dangers of knife crime.”

Police confirmed these children will ‘continue to be supported by officers’.

