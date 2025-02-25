Adur and Worthing Police identify areas where youth anti-social behaviour is an issue

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 13:54 BST
Police community support officers (PCSOs) have conducted patrols in Adur and Worthing hotspots where youth anti-social behaviour is an issue.

‘Op Respect’ is a multi-agency approach to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB), with the aim to reduce the crime and educate communities in reporting it – ‘which results in the improvement of local areas’.

Photos, published by Adur and Worthing Police, show that PCSOs were ‘out on patrol across the half-term week’ for Op Respect.

The social media post added: "Some areas identified to us were Worthing town, Durrington and Shoreham Beach Green, where youth anti-social behaviour was happening.

“We will continue to patrol these areas and our neighbourhood youth officers will be working with those committing ASB, to prevent reoccurring incidents.”

You can find out more at www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/

