This comes in light of the conviction of three teenagers for the attack on Worthing dad Alan Willson.

Mr Willson, 47, suffered catastrophic head injuries after he was attacked in Longcroft Park on Easter Sunday last year.

He suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the assault. He was unable to walk, talk or swallow. Through extensive rehabilitation, he has been able to walk and eat again, however more than a year after the assault, he is still unable to talk.

A district police commander has stepped in to reassure residents about what officers are doing to curb youth violence in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, district commander for Worthing, said: “I completely understand the shock and upset this horrific incident has caused, not only for those who know Alan but the wider community as well.

“I would like to reassure communities that we continue to do huge amounts of work in Worthing to try and tackle issues around youth violence and anti-social behaviour. This includes working closely with partners such as children social care, education, youth justice and the local council to support young people and divert them away from crime.

"Where this isn’t effective, we will be robust and we will take enforcement action, utilising the policing powers available to us, including dispersal orders, increased stop and search and the criminal justice process where it is felt necessary and proportionate to do so.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said it is ‘important to recognise’ that the problems seen in the local area are ‘linked to a small cohort of young people’.

Alan Willson suffered catastrophic head injuries after he was attacked in Longcroft Park on Easter Sunday last year. Photo: Sussex Police

But she conceded that it ‘isn’t something that can be solved overnight, nor by one agency alone’.

She added: “It requires a partnership approach which we are heavily invested in and will continue to be a part of in the future.

“I want people to be safe but also feel safe in Worthing and therefore we will continue to have high visibility patrols in hot spot areas, dedicated policing operations focused on tackling youth violence and my neighbourhood policing teams will continue to engage with local communities to build on community intelligence and provide that reassurance.

“The level of violence and criminality we have seen in this case is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated and I need the community’s continued support to help us tackle this disruptive behaviour.

Emergency services were called to a wooded area of the park after a dog walker found Alan lying unconscious on the ground and bleeding from the head and face. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"If you are a victim of crime, or become aware of a crime happening, please report it to us. Every bit of information we receive helps paint a picture of what is happening in our community and puts us in a better position to respond and take positive action.”

After a trial lasting more than a week, a jury, last Thursday (May 12), found two boys under the age of 16 – who cannot be named for legal reasons – guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Harry Furlong, 18, of Horsham, was cleared of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

Her Honour Judge Christine Henson QC remanded the boys in a youth detention facility. Furlong was remanded in custody and was warned he faced a custodial sentence. The three are expected to be sentenced on July 1.

