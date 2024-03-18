Anti-social behaviour in Arundel described as ‘unacceptable’ by senior Sussex Police officer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges spoke during a performance & accountability meeting with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne on Friday (March 15).

Mrs Bourne attended a public meeting in Arundel on Thursday (March 14) to discuss the anti-social behaviour ‘they have been living with for the past few weeks’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reporting that she had received a number of letters about the problem, she asked for reassurances that the issue was on the Sussex Police radar.

Katy Bourne, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner

Mr Hodges said there were ‘undoubtedly’ issues in Arundel around anti-social behaviour and criminality – predominantly shoplifting – which were spilling into Barnham.

He added: “We have a comprehensive plan around how we will deal with that.

“We are very focussed around who is responsible for that and there are plans in relation to dealing with a number of members of the same family who are predominantly the source of the majority of those issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really confident that there is a plan to hold them to account for their behaviour – it’s unacceptable.”

Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges. Image: Sussex Police

Mr Hodges said a business crime leader was working with shops such as the Co-op, while a PCSO would now be operating out of the town.

Speaking about a command restructure within the force, Mr Hodges said another superintendent had been taken on, meaning there would now be superintendents for the Arun and Chichester district as well as for Adur, Worthing, Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex.

He added: “What that will allow is that additional level of focus, that additional level of accountability and that additional level of local grip.

“The superintendents will become the district commanders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really confident that, as a model, that will help deliver performance and suppress crime and anti-social behaviour in West Sussex.”

When Arundel councillors were asked about the anti-social behaviour problem in the area, Carol Birch (Green, Arundel & Walberton), chair of Arun District Council’s housing & wellbeing committee, responded.

She said: “We are aware that there has been an ongoing situation with anti-social behaviour in Arundel and in fact in many locations across the country.

“Arun District Council has an anti-social behaviour team who are working hard in the background to address the issues and attended [the] recent public meeting.

“At the meeting it was clear many people had been affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There seems to be a number of factors leading to this problem – families without good intervention over Covid, poverty and social media encouraging bad behaviour.

“It would be useful if there was more focus on local policing and an increase in youth services in the area.