Adur and Worthing Police said it will be ‘increasing patrols’ in and around the open spaces and towns across the districts ‘to prevent and detect’ youth anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson added: “In addition to these daily patrols we will be looking to hold some pop up events in each ward area and some engagement opportunities with our key partners.”

The police will be posting a ‘weekly round up’ of officers’ activities on social media. The force urged local residents to comment with suggestions of areas they feel should be targeted.

A further social media post explained how the police will work to alleviate anti-social behaviour in Adur and Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Police wrote: “The neighbourhood youth officers have finished their last lessons in schools for the next six weeks. However, they have lots of things booked in to keep them busy across the holidays.

“They will be out in the community patrolling our known areas for youth ASB to prevent and detect incidents that cause harm in our communities.

“They will be completing home visits to the children that need more support across the holidays. They will be reviewing what continuing trends have come up in the schools and how we best work with them and their families to overcome those trends.

"They will be looking at the force priorities around their lessons next academic year.

“They will be supporting Youth Justice, Early Help and Children's Social Care on some key interventions to help reduce harm.

“They will be joining up with youth workers such as SID Youth to support their work in the community.

“They will be looking at new ways of engaging with children and ensuring we are hearing their voice; this is being supported by Adur and Worthing Councils around a new youth forum for Adur and Worthing.

“They will also be hosting an engagement day on August 7th at Goring Gap, giving you all an opportunity to come and meet us and discuss all things youth!

“They will also be supporting our divisional response teams in attending calls from you, the community, around any incidents involving youths!

“They will be supported by our PCSOS, who will be holding community 'pop ups' in each ward area.

“They will also be preparing for our next parent awareness evening in September. If there is anything you would like to see from our youth officers over the summer then please come down to our event on August 7th.”

