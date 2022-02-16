Appeal after Horsham attempted burglary

A resident of a property in Furzefield Road reported hearing loud bangs at his home shortly after 7.32pm, and found a male wearing a black hooded top attempting to break into the property.

Police said he chased him outside, where a second male was seen in the front garden.

The pair ran away towards Church Road, where they appeared to meet up with two more males and all left on foot.

Police are appealing for information

Police said they are all believed to be between 14 and 19 years old.

One was described as wearing a black coat with a hood up, black/grey jeans and pure white Nike Vapormax trainers.

Another was wearing a black coat with the hood up, light blue jeans and black/white Nike Air Jordan trainers.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1190 of 12/02.