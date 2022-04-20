Appeal for information after bike thefts and break-ins across Chichester district

Officers have issued a list of crimes in the hopes of encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

You can get in touch by dialling 101 or reporting online quoting the serial.

• Osborn Drive, Tangmere – Overnight between Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 April a garage was burgled and a Carrera Crossfire Hybrid bike was stolen. Serial 1395 07/04.

• Woodfield Close, Tangmere – Overnight between Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 April a garage was burgled and two Carrera bikes were stolen. Serial 0226 08/04.

• Old Cottage Close, Tangmere – Overnight between Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 April a vehicle was broken into and items stolen. Serial 1199 08/04.

• Midhurst Road, Lavant – Overnight between Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 April there was an attempted burglary of a garage. Serial 0572 07/04.

• The Drive, Chichester – Overnight between Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 April a garage was burgled. Three specialised bikes and power tools were stolen. Serial 0242 07/04.

• Dean Lane End, Rowlands Castle – On the evening of Saturday 9 April two suspects were disturbed during a shed burglary. Both suspects fled, nothing was stolen. Serial 1491 09/04.

• Duncan Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 12 April a group were disturbed during an attempted theft from a vehicle during which a window was smashed. Serial 0029 12/04.

• Westlands Road, Hunston – Overnight between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April a vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen. Serial 0350 10/04.

• Punches Lane, South Mundham – In the early hours of Sunday 10 April a shed was burgled. A bike and tools were stolen. Serial 0659 10/04.

• St George’s Drive, Chichester – On the evening of Monday 11 April the window of a residence was criminally damaged when a ball bearing was fired at it. Serial 1337 11/04.

• Cocking Hill, Cocking – On Wednesday 6 April, three vehicles were broken into and property stolen. Serials 0690 & 0777 06/04 and 0340 10/04.

• Duncton – In the early hours of Thursday 7 April a residence was burgled. Serial 0371 07/04.

• Hammer Lane, Haslemere – Overnight between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April a garage was burgled and a bicycle was stolen. Serial 1105 12/04.

• Heath Road, Haslemere – In the early hours of Sunday 10 April two sheds were burgled and four bikes were stolen. Serials 0671 and 1396 12/04.

• Marley Lane, Haslemere – Overnight between Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 April a garage was burgled. Nothing was taken. Serial 0257 13/04.

• June Lane, Midhurst – In the early hours of Wednesday 13 April a shed was burgled and a specialised bike was stolen. Serial 0375 13/04.

• Petersfield Road, Midhurst – In the early hours of Wednesday 13 April a shed was burgled and several power tools were stolen. Serial 0584 13/04.