Appeal for witnesses after 9-year-old boy threatened in Bognor Regis

The incident took place on Monday, March 28. The victim reported being chased along London Road between 3.15pm and 3.35pm by an older child who claimed to have a knife, with which he was threatening to stab him.

The boy escaped unharmed, but police officers would like to identify his pursuer and establish the full circumstances of the situation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect has been described as a thirteen-year-old boy, with blonde hair and a chubby build.

Sussex Police