Appeal for witnesses after assault in Hastings town centre

Police believe the assault occurred during the evening of July 8 or the early hours of July 9.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On Thursday July 21, officers were made aware of a man who had been treated at hospital for serious facial injuries after being knocked unconscious by an unknown person outside Yates in Robertson Street.

“The assault happened sometime on the night of Friday, July 8 or early hours of the morning on Saturday, July 9.

Sussex Police

“It’s thought a man, possibly a member of security staff, came to the victim’s aid.”

Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to this person, and anyone else who may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1021 of 19/07.