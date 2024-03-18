Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit were carrying out patrols – in plain-clothes – to ‘support efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs’ in Brighton.

“The specialist firearms officers spotted 20-year-old Fiorent Muharremi acting suspiciously in Clifton Road at the junction with Clifton Hill,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Muharremi got into a taxi and was taken just 100 metres onwards before alighting from the vehicle again.”

Fiorent Muharremi, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in custody in a youth offenders institution. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said the suspect was stopped and detained by the officers for a search, and found in possession of class A and B drugs.

Following an investigation by Brighton CID, he was charged with offences and appeared in court.

The spokesperson added: “At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, March 7, he admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and a class B drug with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Muharremi, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in custody in a youth offenders institution.”

The suspect was stopped and detained by the officers for a search, and found in possession of class A and B drugs. Photo: Sussex Police

The court was told how officers had detained him on February 7 this year. They found ‘packages of white powder’ in Muharremi’s jacket pocket, police said.

TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “Our highly-trained officers conduct a variety of duties above and beyond armed response, and regularly carry out patrols to assist our colleagues across the force.