Armed police arrest Sussex drug dealer after noticing suspicious behaviour
Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit were carrying out patrols – in plain-clothes – to ‘support efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs’ in Brighton.
“The specialist firearms officers spotted 20-year-old Fiorent Muharremi acting suspiciously in Clifton Road at the junction with Clifton Hill,” a police spokesperson said.
"Muharremi got into a taxi and was taken just 100 metres onwards before alighting from the vehicle again.”
Police said the suspect was stopped and detained by the officers for a search, and found in possession of class A and B drugs.
Following an investigation by Brighton CID, he was charged with offences and appeared in court.
The spokesperson added: “At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, March 7, he admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and a class B drug with intent to supply.
“Muharremi, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in custody in a youth offenders institution.”
The court was told how officers had detained him on February 7 this year. They found ‘packages of white powder’ in Muharremi’s jacket pocket, police said.
TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “Our highly-trained officers conduct a variety of duties above and beyond armed response, and regularly carry out patrols to assist our colleagues across the force.
“This includes proactive operations to help disrupt the supply of drugs, which cause so much harm in our communities.”