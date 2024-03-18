Armed police arrest Sussex drug dealer after noticing suspicious behaviour

A drug dealer was arrested by armed police officers in Sussex after he was seen ‘acting suspiciously’.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit were carrying out patrols – in plain-clothes – to ‘support efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs’ in Brighton.

“The specialist firearms officers spotted 20-year-old Fiorent Muharremi acting suspiciously in Clifton Road at the junction with Clifton Hill,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Muharremi got into a taxi and was taken just 100 metres onwards before alighting from the vehicle again.”

Most Popular
Fiorent Muharremi, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in custody in a youth offenders institution. Photo: Sussex PoliceFiorent Muharremi, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in custody in a youth offenders institution. Photo: Sussex Police
Fiorent Muharremi, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in custody in a youth offenders institution. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said the suspect was stopped and detained by the officers for a search, and found in possession of class A and B drugs.

Following an investigation by Brighton CID, he was charged with offences and appeared in court.

The spokesperson added: “At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, March 7, he admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and a class B drug with intent to supply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Muharremi, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in custody in a youth offenders institution.”

The suspect was stopped and detained by the officers for a search, and found in possession of class A and B drugs. Photo: Sussex PoliceThe suspect was stopped and detained by the officers for a search, and found in possession of class A and B drugs. Photo: Sussex Police
The suspect was stopped and detained by the officers for a search, and found in possession of class A and B drugs. Photo: Sussex Police

The court was told how officers had detained him on February 7 this year. They found ‘packages of white powder’ in Muharremi’s jacket pocket, police said.

TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “Our highly-trained officers conduct a variety of duties above and beyond armed response, and regularly carry out patrols to assist our colleagues across the force.

“This includes proactive operations to help disrupt the supply of drugs, which cause so much harm in our communities.”