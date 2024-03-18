Armed police called after man seen with a 'gun' in Sussex

Sussex Police has confirmed that armed police responded after reports of a man with a ‘gun’.
The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton at 12.30pm today (Monday, March 18).

"Armed officers responded to a report of a man with a gun,” a police spokesperson said.

"The man was traced to London Road and swiftly arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation forearm with intent to cause fear or violence and taken to police custody.

"An imitation firearm was recovered. No one was harmed.”