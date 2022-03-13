Armed police called to alleged stabbing in Worthing town centre as 13-year-old taken to hospital

There is a large police presence in Chapel Road, Worthing, this evening following the incident which took place at around 5pm.
Officers armed with guns have arrived at the scene and members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.
Five people have been arrested, according to police, and there is said to be no threat to the wider public.
In a statement on social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We've detained five people following an alleged stabbing in Chapel Road, Worthing. A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital for treatment.
"This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community. Please contact us if you saw what happened."
Police are asking for anyone who witnesses anything to get in touch.
In an earlier statement, Sussex Police said it was dealing with in incident involving 'a number of young people' in the town centre.
More on this as we have it.