Suspected drug packages have washed up on a beach in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
Armed police officers have responded to the incident in Ferring, West Sussex, alongside Coastguard and lifeboat volunteers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Ferring at around midday on Thursday, October 12 to a report of a bag of suspected drugs having washed up on the beach.

"Officers are in attendance while the package is removed and further enquiries will be carried out alongside the appropriate agencies.

Armed offices have surrounded suspected drug packages which have washed up on the beach in FerringArmed offices have surrounded suspected drug packages which have washed up on the beach in Ferring
Armed offices have surrounded suspected drug packages which have washed up on the beach in Ferring

“There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while we monitor the situation.”

Police said the public are ‘advised not to touch’ any other packages they may see wash up, but to ‘report to police immediately via 999’.