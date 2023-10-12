Armed police on Sussex beach as suspected drug packages wash up
Suspected drug packages have washed up on a beach in Sussex.
Armed police officers have responded to the incident in Ferring, West Sussex, alongside Coastguard and lifeboat volunteers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Ferring at around midday on Thursday, October 12 to a report of a bag of suspected drugs having washed up on the beach.
"Officers are in attendance while the package is removed and further enquiries will be carried out alongside the appropriate agencies.
“There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while we monitor the situation.”
Police said the public are ‘advised not to touch’ any other packages they may see wash up, but to ‘report to police immediately via 999’.