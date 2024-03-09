Armed police presence in Chichester explained

Photos taken in Terminus Road at 6pm on Friday (March 8) showed police responding to an incident.

Sussex Police said it was alerted to a ‘report of two men with knives’ at a business premises.

A spokesperson added: “Officers attended the scene and two men were spoken to in relation to the report.

“Following further enquiries, it was established that there was no threat to the public and that the knives were being used for legitimate purposes.

“The police response was then stood down from the area.”

1 . Chichester armed police incident Following further enquiries, it was established that there was no threat to the public. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures