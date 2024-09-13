Arrests following stabbing in Hastings town centre

By Andy Hemsley
Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 12:53 BST
The area where a man was stabbed on Thursdayplaceholder image
The area where a man was stabbed on Thursday
Police have arrested two people after a man was stabbed.

Armed police responded to a report of a stabbing at White Rock, close to the junction with Robertson Street, at around 4.30pm on Thursday September 12.

Officers arrived and located the victim, a 41-year-old local man, with wounds consistent with a knife. He remains at hospital.

A 59-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, said police. A 46-year-old woman from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, police added.

They both remain in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 978 of 12/09.

