The area where a man was stabbed on Thursday

Police have arrested two people after a man was stabbed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police responded to a report of a stabbing at White Rock, close to the junction with Robertson Street, at around 4.30pm on Thursday September 12.

Officers arrived and located the victim, a 41-year-old local man, with wounds consistent with a knife. He remains at hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 59-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, said police. A 46-year-old woman from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, police added.

They both remain in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 978 of 12/09.