Arrests made by police following Uckfield assault

Following an incident in Uckfield town centre on Sunday (May 12) in which a 26-year-old man was assaulted by a group of youths, two boys aged 14 and 15 from Crowborough were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Both were questioned by police and later released on conditional bail.

Meanwhile, police continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who may have mobile phone or dash-cam images of the incident.

They are asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 770 of 12/05.

Alternatively it is possible to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555111.