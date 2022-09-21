Arrests made following break-in in Chichester's North Street
Sussex Police have confirmed that people have been arrested after a break in at The Repair Hub in Chichester.
Sussex Police reported that they were called to the phone repair shop by market cross in central Chichester around 3 o’clock this morning (September 21), where a burglary had taken place.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Somebody broke in and ran off spewing stolen items in the street. A police dog was called and tracked those items and we’ve arrested a number of persons who are in custody”.
Police have cordoned off the area around the phone repair shops front door, just metres away from Chichester Cross in the centre of Chichester.
Most Popular
The events will not disrupt Chichester Market which takes place today on North Street and East Street.
More to follow..