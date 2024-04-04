Arun residents submit petitions for no parking machines in free car parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A petition with some four and a half thousand signatureswas submitted to district council officers in opposition to the construction of parking metres at Grassmere , Links Avenue and Middleton Car Parks last month. Although the metres, which were installed on April 1, currently give out tickets for free parking for a number of hours, some feel they are the first step towards inevitably introducing parking charges in the area.

The metres at Grassmere car park and Shrubbs Field currently offer free parking for up to eight hours, with no return for two, while, at Links Avenue motorists have access to two hours free parking, with no return for six hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining the introduction of the ticket machines earlier this year, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said they will be used to collect usage data about the car parks, to allow them to change and adapt policy as needed. It is also hoped they will deter abuse of the car park, allowing for a greater turnover of vehicles and speedier identification of illegally abandoned vehicles.

The petition had some 4 and a half thousand signatures.

Blue badge holders, the spokesperson said, will be able to continue to use the car parks as long as they like, so long as a blue badge is displayed.

Although there are no concrete plans to do so as of yet, the residents and councillors behind the petition insist the machines could lead to paid tickets. Jaine Wild, WSCC councillor for Felpham, said “as yet there was no agreement with WSCC and if parking meters were installed it could cause highway problems within Felpham and Middleton-on-Sea villages.

"Proposed installation has been planned without public consultation, has been imposed by ADC with no risk assessment or impact assessment, and without agreement with West Sussex County Council. Some District and County Councillors fear any prospect of charging will further damage small businesses that are already suffering with the rise of out of town shopping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad