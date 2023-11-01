BREAKING
Arundel burglary sparks police appeal: Jewellery, watches and handbags among 'high-value items' stolen

Jewellery, watches and handbags were among the 'high-value items' stolen during a burglary in Arundel, police have said.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following a burglary at a Tarrant Street property on Saturday (October 28).

The incident took place between 6pm and midnight, police said.

A spokesperson added: “A number of high-value items were stolen, including jewellery, watches and handbags.

“If you have any information, you are urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1431 of 28/10.”