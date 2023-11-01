Arundel burglary sparks police appeal: Jewellery, watches and handbags among 'high-value items' stolen
Jewellery, watches and handbags were among the 'high-value items' stolen during a burglary in Arundel, police have said.
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following a burglary at a Tarrant Street property on Saturday (October 28).
The incident took place between 6pm and midnight, police said.
A spokesperson added: “A number of high-value items were stolen, including jewellery, watches and handbags.
“If you have any information, you are urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1431 of 28/10.”