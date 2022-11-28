Five signs in Ashdown Forest were vandalised last week after new parking charges were introduced.

People in the area said on social media that the signs had been defaced with black spray paint.

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of five signs having been vandalised at car parks in Ashdown Forest on Tuesday (November 22). Attempts have been made to establish any viable lines of enquiry and identify any suspects. Local neighbourhood officers will continue to monitor the situation. Anybody who has any information which could help can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 663 of 22/11.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Adler, chief executive of Ashdown Forest said he told the Rural Crime team at Sussex Police about the vandalism and said he will work with them to monitor the car parks.

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest have urged visitors who see anyone vandalising signs to call the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The vandalism of some of the car park information signs is so deeply sad.

“Whilst we recognise that a payment scheme will never be universally popular, we hope that visitors will notice the improvements to the Forest over the coming months and years as the funding allows repairs and enhancements. It is a great shame that some of the funding that visitors to the Forest have so kindly contributed via their car park payments will need to be used to repair the actions from just a small number of individuals. This diverts some of the vital funds from other, important work that will benefit every visitor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest have urged visitors who see anyone vandalising signs to call the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to Ashdown Forest now have to pay for parking in 45 forest car parks after charges were introduced on Monday, November 21. Horizon Parking will manage the car parks and staff are now at the forest offering help and information to visitors. The company is also managing a concession scheme to help households who may struggle with payments. Blue Badge Holders can park for free if the badge is clearly displayed. Annual and winter only passes are available too. Visit horizonparkingportal.co.uk.