Assault in Horley: Officers seek witness who may have captured incident on their phone

Surrey Police continue to appeal for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted near the border of Sussex and Surrey yesterday morning (April 16).
By Matt Pole
Published 17th Apr 2024, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers are keen to talk to a person whom they believe may have captured the incident on their phone.

Police were called at around 10.45am after reports that a man had been assaulted by a group of four teenage boys in Waitrose car park on Victoria Road in Horley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Surrey Police said the assault occurred after the victim challenged two boys who were believed to have taken alcohol from a shop without paying.

Surrey Police continue to appeal for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted near the border of Sussex and Surrey yesterday morning (April 16). Picture by National WorldSurrey Police continue to appeal for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted near the border of Sussex and Surrey yesterday morning (April 16). Picture by National World
Surrey Police continue to appeal for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted near the border of Sussex and Surrey yesterday morning (April 16). Picture by National World

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries and remains in a serious condition, police added.

Surrey Police said four teenage boys from Horley were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. They remain in police custody.

If you witnessed the assault or have any mobile footage, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240042271 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website surrey.police.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

– Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.