Assault in Horley: Officers seek witness who may have captured incident on their phone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are keen to talk to a person whom they believe may have captured the incident on their phone.
Police were called at around 10.45am after reports that a man had been assaulted by a group of four teenage boys in Waitrose car park on Victoria Road in Horley.
Surrey Police said the assault occurred after the victim challenged two boys who were believed to have taken alcohol from a shop without paying.
The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries and remains in a serious condition, police added.
Surrey Police said four teenage boys from Horley were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. They remain in police custody.
If you witnessed the assault or have any mobile footage, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240042271 via:
– Webchat on the Surrey Police website surrey.police.uk
– Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.