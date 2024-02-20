Assault in Horsham: Bognor man jailed following ‘vicious and unprovoked attack’ with pint glass
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said Kieron Everitt carried out the grievous assault in Rushmans Road with a pint glass.
Sussex Police said the 23-year-old victim sustained life-changing injuries and scars after the incident.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene, Everitt told them ‘it’s a shame it wasn’t worse’.
At Lewes Crown Court on February 12, police said Everitt admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Sussex Police said he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for the attack.
The court was told how the incident happened at about 6pm on November 18 last year.
Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Bav Chahal said: “Keiron Everitt is a violent offender who assaulted the victim in a vicious and unprovoked attack, leaving him with lifelong scarring.
“This custodial sentence has put a dangerous criminal behind bars, which I hope provides some reassurance to the victim.
“This kind of violence will not be tolerated in Sussex, and we were determined to get justice for the victim.”
Police said Everitt, 37, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, is now serving his sentence.