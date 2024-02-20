Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Kieron Everitt carried out the grievous assault in Rushmans Road with a pint glass.

Sussex Police said the 23-year-old victim sustained life-changing injuries and scars after the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, Everitt told them ‘it’s a shame it wasn’t worse’.

Kieron Everitt, 37, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, has been jailed following a 'vicious and unprovoked attack' in Horsham. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court on February 12, police said Everitt admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sussex Police said he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for the attack.

The court was told how the incident happened at about 6pm on November 18 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Bav Chahal said: “Keiron Everitt is a violent offender who assaulted the victim in a vicious and unprovoked attack, leaving him with lifelong scarring.

“This custodial sentence has put a dangerous criminal behind bars, which I hope provides some reassurance to the victim.

“This kind of violence will not be tolerated in Sussex, and we were determined to get justice for the victim.”