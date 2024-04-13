Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Piries Place in Horsham at around 1am on March 24 to a report of a man having been assaulted.

Sussex Police said he suffered a significant facial injury that required hospital treatment.

Police said the victim and the two people in the picture are understood to have been in the nearby M Bar shortly before the incident.

Sussex Police are looking to two people in connection with an assault in Horsham. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

If you recognise them, or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 056 of 24/03.

