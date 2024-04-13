Assault in Horsham: Man hospitalised with ‘significant facial injury’
Officers were called to Piries Place in Horsham at around 1am on March 24 to a report of a man having been assaulted.
Sussex Police said he suffered a significant facial injury that required hospital treatment.
Police said the victim and the two people in the picture are understood to have been in the nearby M Bar shortly before the incident.
If you recognise them, or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 056 of 24/03.
