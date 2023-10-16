Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection with an assault, during Brighton and Hove Albion's Europa League match in Marseille.

Sussex Police said officers are investigating a ‘report of an assault’, involving a supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

They have issued an image of a man they wish to identify.

“Officers wish to speak to the man in connection with the incident in the away section of the stadium during the Europa League fixture in Marseille on October 5,” a police spokesperson said.

Sussex Police’s dedicated football pfficer PC Darren Balkham added: “I am keen to trace the man involved in the incident, and would urge him or anyone who knows him to come forward.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to us.”