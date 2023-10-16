BREAKING
Assault involving Brighton and Hove Albion supporter in Marseille sparks police appeal

Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection with an assault, during Brighton and Hove Albion's Europa League match in Marseille.
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST
Sussex Police said officers are investigating a ‘report of an assault’, involving a supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

They have issued an image of a man they wish to identify.

“Officers wish to speak to the man in connection with the incident in the away section of the stadium during the Europa League fixture in Marseille on October 5,” a police spokesperson said.

Police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection with an assault, during Brighton and Hove Albion's Europa League match in Marseille. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice have released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection with an assault, during Brighton and Hove Albion's Europa League match in Marseille. Photo: Sussex Police
Sussex Police’s dedicated football pfficer PC Darren Balkham added: “I am keen to trace the man involved in the incident, and would urge him or anyone who knows him to come forward.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to us.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information is asked to report it on the Sussex Police website, or call 101, and quote serial 536 of October 13.